Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Two Chinese nationals working with a glass and aluminum company in Benin City, the Edo State capital, have been reportedly kidnapped by gunmen.

It was gathered that a policeman attached to them was killed during the kidnap operation.

It was further gathered that the victims were abducted on Wednesday evening at Utesi community, (a suburb of Benin) on the Benin-Auchi road, where their company is located after the close of work.

The victims were said to be on their way home when the gunmen blocked their vehicle and abducted them after killing the security officer attached to them.

A source who spoke with our reporter in trust said: “As soon as the victims came out of the company, the gunmen who apparently had been waiting for them, started trailing them.”

The source said the gunmen killed the security officer attached to the victims while shooting sporadically before abducting the victims.

When contacted, the Edo State Commissioner of Police, DanMallam Muhammed, confirmed the incident.

“Yes, the incident was reported to us yesterday. We are working hard to rescue them from the kidnappers,” he said.

Danmallam said the security personnel attached to the victim was killed during the process of abduction.

The commissioner assured that the perpetrators would be apprehended and brought to justice.