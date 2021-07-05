Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

An elderly man from Igarra in Akoko-Edo, Edo State, his son-in-law and a yet to be identified third person have been reportedly abducted near Lampese at the border area between Edo and Kogi States.

The elderly man, Aminu Ibrahim, was said to have been sent by his family to settle a marriage dispute between their daughter and her husband in Yamoya near Kabba, Kogi State, and was returning with his son-in-law when they were kidnapped by gunmen who are said to be demanding N30 million ransom for their release.

A family source who does not want her name in print has, however, said that, as of Monday morning, the kidnappers have reduced their demand to one million per person.

‘The last time we spoke to him was when he said they were told by the popular Total [petrol station] in Okene that they would soon continue their journey to Igarra which is about 40 minutes.

‘Shortly after that, his phone was no longer going. Initially, my husband said maybe they were in an area where there was no network until we were told that their vehicle was attacked by kidnappers and three of them were taken away.

‘He is an old man and the kidnappers have been threatening us that we are delaying them. We have only been able to raise N200,000,’ she said.

A member of a vigilance group in the area said they have spent the whole of Saturday and Sunday nights ransacking the forest for their possible whereabouts.

Reacting, the Police Public Relations Officer, Edo State Command, Mr Bello Kontongs, said the Command has not been briefed on the said abduction.

