From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has commended Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki for revamping the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium saying that the Stadium has raised the bar for sports development for other states in the country.

Speaking to journalists shortly after inspecting facilities marked out for hosting the National Sports Festival in Edo State, Dare expressed satisfaction with the quality and standard of facilities at the stadium for the games, which has been rescheduled to hold from April 2nd to 14, 2021.

“I can’t ask for more with what I have seen here. Sports men and women can’t ask for better facilities than what we have here at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin, Edo State. The facilities and equipment will excite the athletes, as they are comparable to what you will find anywhere in the world.

The Minister assured that financial support will come from the Federal Government to support the state to host the games because of the associated financial cost necessitated by several postponements.

On his part, Governor Obaseki said the state is ready for the festival and has built world-class facilities in preparation for the games.