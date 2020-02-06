Tony Osauzo, Benin

Saturday’s Local Government Congresses of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State is under threat, following an order of interim injunction by an Edo High Court in Ekpoma, retraining the party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from announcing and recognizing the wards Congresses results conducted on February 1, 2020.

The presiding Judge, Justice J.O. Okeaya-Inneh also restrained PDP and INEC from using the result of the 192 ward Congresses for the local government areas scheduled to hold tomorrow, February 8, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice already filed in suit no. HEK/9/2020.

The Judge also granted the claimants, Mr. Gallant Eruaga, a former member of the Edo State House of Assembly; Victor Idiakheoa; and Jide Obalowoshe an order of interim injunction restraining the defendants, its agents from conducting the local government Congresses pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Justice Okeaya-Inneh held that the applicants have satisfied the guidelines for the grant of the order sought as enjoined in the landmark case of Kotoye vs CBN (1989).

In the enrollment order signed by the assistant chief registrar, dated February 6, the trial judge adjourned the case to February 24 for hearing.

