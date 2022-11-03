The Kickboxing Federation of Nigeria has concluded plans to hold its National Technical workshop/ homologation from November 6 to 10, 2022 in Benin City, Edo State.

With the Indoor Sports hall of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, as venue, Secretary General of the Kickboxing Federation of Nigeria, Olalekan Faseesin said the Kickboxing Federation of Nigeria is holding the workshop in conjunction with the Edo State Sports Commission, adding that the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has since endorsed the workshop.

Faseesin hinted that apart from the homologation of athletes and coaches, the workshop would equally serve as a prerequisite for selecting Referees and table technical officials for the forthcoming 21st National Sports Festival in Asaba.

He advised all KBFN technical officials to avail themselves of this wonderful opportunity by making themselves available for this all important Technical workshop, warning that any coach not certified and licensed by the Federation will not be allowed to second any athlete during the festival.

Meanwhile, President of KBFN, Wilson Okon, has commended the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar and the Edo State government for their laudable interest at developing the sport of Kickboxing in the country.