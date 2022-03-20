From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A 24-year old former victim of human trafficking, Ese Glory Edomwonyi, has been sentenced to one year imprisonment.

Recall that Edomwonyi was rescued at Seme borders few years ago while being trafficked by a suspected human trafficker.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

But the Commander, National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in Persons and other related matters (NAPTIP), Benin Zonal Command, Nduka Nwanwenne, said in a statement in Benin, that Edomwonyi who is a house wife and mother of five, was arraigned in charge No: B/NAPTIP/9C/2022, before Hon. Justice Irele lfeje of Court 3, Criminal Division of the Edo State High Court Benin city.

The statement explained that she was charged for engaging in acts of trafficking in persons contrary to Section 13 (4)c of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act 2015. The defendant pleaded guilty to the offence.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Mrs Edomwonyi, who is also known as Mama Gift recruited a 14-yearold girl, Miss X, for her sister Lovette, who resides in Burkina Faso.

“On arrival at Burkina Faso, the victim was subjected to beatings, denial of food and slavery when she objected initially to engage in prostitution. She was later sold to another lady who forced her into prostitution, thereby losing her virginity. The traffickers collected all her earrings.

“The victim was later rescued after the arrest of the convict who was sentenced to one year jail term with an option to pay N300, 000 fine”, the statement added.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .