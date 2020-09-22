Imo Government has declared as false and wicked rumour making the rounds in the social media that Governor Hope Uzodimma has rejected the results of the Edo State governorship election.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, said the falsehood was planted in the social media by wicked, unrepentant and vicious members of the opposition who will stop at nothing, to smear the image of the governor.

Emelumba explained that the governor was not a candidate in the Edo governorship election and therefore could not have rejected the results of the said election.

According to the commissioner, the opposition fabricated a statement which they credited to the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor through which they announced the so-called rejection of the Edo governorship results by the governor , adding “ but they exposed themselves as wicked fakers when they dated the press release May 20th, 2020 for a reaction to an election held on Saturday September 19 that says everything”

The statement noted that it was the fake and wicked press release that set the social media agog with the equally fake news that governor Uzodimma had rejected the Edo governorship election results.

It advised members of the public to always take anything they read in the social media about Imo State with a pinch of Salt “because the opposition in the state has turned the social media platform into a medium for circulating false and vicious materials against the governor and the government.”

Governor Uzodimma also debunked reports that he spent N3 billion in the Edo election.

He said it was fabricated by his detractors to discredit his government.

According to the governor, the report which was also aired by Reuters is one of those series of lies heaped on his government in other to distract him.

However, Uzodimma has vowed not to be distracted, insisting that his aim is to deliver on his “3R” mantra.

According to the statement “In one of the reports, it was claimed Governor Uzodimma spent N3 billion, while a fake Reuters report claims that he spent $5million on Edo governorship election.

“The writer of the fake Reuters report, one Stan Walden Newyork (obviously a fake name), claimed the money was squandered to appease the ruling party.