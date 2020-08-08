Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor and Chairman, National Campaign Council of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on the Edo State governorship election, Nyesom Wike, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of being behind the purported impeachment of the Speaker, Edo House of Assembly and his deputy.

Governor Wike while briefing journalists yesterday at Government House, Port Harcourt, on behalf of the PDP National Campaign Council, alleged that the purported impeachment of the speaker and his deputy was targeted at removing Governor Godwin Obaseki from office.

The PDP described the purported impeachment as a mere charade and provocative, vowing to resist any plot to impeach Governor Obaseki.

He stated: “Let me say clearly that our party at the Campaign Council totally condemns the illegal and provocative invasion of the Edo State House of Assembly by the thugs of the APC and the purported impeachment of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the House.

“An invalid assemblage of 17 lawmakers-elect with no legitimate claims of the membership of the Edo State House of Assembly cannot lawfully convene in the private residence of Pastor Ize Iyamu, the APC governorship candidate, to unseat and effect a change of leadership in the Edo State House of Assembly.

The purported impeachment of the Speaker is a mere charade, completely futile and exists only in the imagination of the evil perpetrators and their crude and unintelligent co-travellers and sponsors.

“It is now clear to all discerning minds that what is playing out is a prepared script by the sinking opposition APC to intimidate PDP and illegally impeach its candidate, Godwin Obaseki, having seen clearly that they cannot win the September, 20, 2020, election without any miracle”, Wike said.

The Campaign Council chairman recalled their earlier alarm that the opposition APC was not prepared for a free, fair and credible governorship election in September. He noted: “We have raised the alarm before that the APC is not ready for a free and fair contest and will do all sorts of things including violence with the backing of federal might, to rig and claim unmerited victory at all cost.

“In the circumstances, we are constrained to warn that ours is still a fragile democracy and the war-like approach of the APC to the general election poses a very serious threat to the survival of democracy in Edo State and Nigeria in general”

The PDP warned that APC and its governorship candidate should be held responsible for any breakdown of law and order in Edo State. “Nigerians should, therefore, hold the APC and its candidate responsible should there be spiral and total breakdown of law and order in Edo State. The PDP will resist every attempt to unlawfully remove Obaseki from office or rig the election against the will of majority of the people.

“We, therefore, call on President Muhammadu Buhari and the international community to prevail on the APC to stop the needless violence, play the games by the rules and allow the good and peaceful people in Edo to freely elect their governor comes September 19, 2020”, he emphasized.