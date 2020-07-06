Ahead of the September 19, 2020 gubernatorial election in Edo, the state indigenes in the diaspora have thrown their weight in support of the re-election bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

A cross-section of Edo indigenes in Canada and Europe said the re-election of Obaseki/Shaibu for another term will give the administration the opportunity to consolidate its sustainable development drive across the state.

Coordinator of an Europe-based socio-political pressure group, Edo Diaspora Front of UK, Jolly Iguodala, during a solidarity walk to the Nigeria High Commission in London, commended Governor Obaseki for his strides and irrepressible commitment to peace and good governance in Edo State.

He said the peace walk tagged: ‘Thank You Obaseki for Liberating Edo People from the Shackles of Darkness’, was in support of Governor Obaseki for his giant developmental paradigm in the state.

He said the re-election of Obaseki and Shiabu would further consolidate the achievements recorded in their first tenure, stressing that Edo State is in safe hands under Governor Obaseki.