Okwe Obi, Abuja

Ahead of September 19 governorship election in Edo State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has commenced intensive training of Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs), on polling and counting procedures.

INEC added that the training would highlight voters code of conduct for Elections during the COVID-19 and Mock practice of the revised accreditation process which involves the use of the Smart Card Reader and the Tablet (Zpad) for accreditation of a Voter.

Edo State Resident Commissioner, Dr. Johnson Alalibe, while declaring the 2-day exercise open, yesterday, noted that at the end of it, participants would know how to organise and conduct training on polling and counting in accordance with the commission’s guideline.

Alalibe further admonished them to be inquisitive and actively participate be active participants so as to ensure safety of all participants and quality step down of the training for Presiding Officers (POs) and Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs).

He maintained that participants strictly adhered to the guidelines instituted by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 by ensuring social distancing in sitting arrangements, wearing of face masks and use of hand sanitizer.