Edo Government has reiterated the need for citizens to present and report themselves for screening through the Edo State COVID-19 toll free response lines, especially those with recent travel into the country or from high COVID-19 incident states within the country.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, who made the appeal while speaking to journalists in Benin City, blamed the three deaths recorded in the state on late testing and treatment as a result of non-adherence to the self-reporting guideline.

According to him, compliance to self-isolation, social distancing, and self-reporting guidelines by all residents will further bolster government’s efforts in containing the coronavirus in the state. Okundia called on residents to turn out for the screening and testing exercise going on in the state.

“The Edo State government encourages everyone with symptoms of the disease or who have had any form of contact with confirmed cases to come out for screening, testing and treatment as early detection is key to containing the virus. When detected early, a patient’s chance for survival increases.

“We are once again calling on all citizens to present or report themselves through the Edo State COVID-19 toll free response lines following any recent travel into the country or from high COVID-19 incident states within Nigeria. By complying with the self-isolation, social distancing, and self-reporting guidelines, you are not only helping the government in fighting against this deadly disease but helping to save your family, friends and other residents in the state.