Edo State Government has intensified campaigns against the spread of coronavirus and deployed health officials to the Benin Airport and motor parts to screen travellers coming into the state.

Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, said this during a meeting with stakeholders in the health sector and the representative of World Health Organisation (WHO), at Government House in Benin.

“Coronavirus is completely different from Lassa fever. Contact is also there, but the sneezing and coughing is one critical thing we need to look at. From the state government end, we are very cautious of those entering our state.

“We are also looking at the motor parks and the Benin Airport. We need to start our screening from the entry points into the state. Our health workers and our partners will be deployed to these flash points.

“If any case is reported in any of the motor parks or the airport; if any passenger is suspected, our team in these parks will have to quarantine them. We will also commence temperature check in our motor parks and the Benin airport, to be sure those coming in and out are free from the disease.

“We will intensify public sensitisation on today. The purpose of this meeting is to step up the level of preparedness from our health experts,” he said.