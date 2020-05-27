EDO Government has ramped
up efforts at containing the
coronavirus (COVID-19) pan- demic in the state, visiting over
566 rural and urban communities for Active Case Search
(ACS) activities, testing 1,578
residents and contact tracing
1,009 others who had various
degrees of contact with confirmed cases.
Commissioner for Health,
Patrick Okundia, who disclosed
this to journalists in Benin,
said while 1,183 specimens collected tested negative, 1,096
persons, comprising 756 linelisted contacts and 340 persons
of interests have been exited,
after completing the compul- sory 14-day follow up.
He said the state has so far
discharged 58 patients who
have tested negative to the vi- rus, recorded seven COVID-related deaths and 191 confirmed
cases spread across 14 local government councils of the state,
including Oredo, Esan West,
Egor, Ovia North East, IkpobaOkha, Uhunmwode, Etsako
Central, Esan South East,
Akoko-Edo, Esan Central, Ovia
South West, Owan East, Esan
North East and Etsako West.
The commissioner urged
residents to complement the
state government’s efforts at
curtailing the spread of the
virus, reiterating the need for
citizens to present or report
themselves through the Edo
State COVID-19 toll-free.
Okundia expressed worry
that the wrong addresses and
phone numbers from residents
during sample collection was
making it difficult for contact
tracers to track down confirmed cases after lab results
are released, adding that the
government is working with
the state’s lab pillar to re-emphasise the importance of getting descriptive addresses and
correct phone numbers.
He disclosed that 17 confirmed cases are yet to be
moved for treatment due to
wrong addresses/phone numbers or lack of cooperation with
surveillance/case management
team.
Leave a Reply