EDO Government has ramped

up efforts at containing the

coronavirus (COVID-19) pan- demic in the state, visiting over

566 rural and urban communities for Active Case Search

(ACS) activities, testing 1,578

residents and contact tracing

1,009 others who had various

degrees of contact with confirmed cases.

Commissioner for Health,

Patrick Okundia, who disclosed

this to journalists in Benin,

said while 1,183 specimens collected tested negative, 1,096

persons, comprising 756 linelisted contacts and 340 persons

of interests have been exited,

after completing the compul- sory 14-day follow up.

He said the state has so far

discharged 58 patients who

have tested negative to the vi- rus, recorded seven COVID-related deaths and 191 confirmed

cases spread across 14 local government councils of the state,

including Oredo, Esan West,

Egor, Ovia North East, IkpobaOkha, Uhunmwode, Etsako

Central, Esan South East,

Akoko-Edo, Esan Central, Ovia

South West, Owan East, Esan

North East and Etsako West.

The commissioner urged

residents to complement the

state government’s efforts at

curtailing the spread of the

virus, reiterating the need for

citizens to present or report

themselves through the Edo

State COVID-19 toll-free.

Okundia expressed worry

that the wrong addresses and

phone numbers from residents

during sample collection was

making it difficult for contact

tracers to track down confirmed cases after lab results

are released, adding that the

government is working with

the state’s lab pillar to re-emphasise the importance of getting descriptive addresses and

correct phone numbers.

He disclosed that 17 confirmed cases are yet to be

moved for treatment due to

wrong addresses/phone numbers or lack of cooperation with

surveillance/case management

team.