Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Early morning fire, yesterday razed shops and goods worth millions of naira in popular Ekiosa market in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State.

It was also gathered that efforts by the fire brigade to extinguish the fire, which started at about 10am while most of the traders have already gone to church, was unsuccessful as angry traders chased them away.

The inferno, that lasted six hours was, jointly extinguished by men of the UNIBEN fire service, Delta State Fire Service and the Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transportation.

According to a witness, the fire started around the first gate of the market, spread quickly, destroying shops and commodities before it was brought under control by the firefighters

A traders, who deals on provisions, said three of her shops got burnt as a result of the slow response by the government and firemen.

“I was in church when I received a call from someone that there is fire in the market and I rushed down to see if I could savage any of my goods but unfortunately, my three shops got burnt,” the trader said.

As at the time of filing this report, none of the traders were able to ascertain the cause of the fire, however, some said it was from a generator in one of the shops.

Meanwhile, the state government has commenced investigation into allegations of suspected arson in the fire incident.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, in a statement, said the government has commenced investigation into the fire incident in Ekiosa market, noting that the increased fire incidents in markets around Benin metropolis may bear political connotation.

“The state government has commenced investigation into the Ekiosa fire incident as we have received preliminary information indicating that the fire may have been caused by arsonists, who are bent on painting the government in bad light.

“It is curious that when officials of the fire service and other stakeholders in emergency response mobilised to the site of the fire at the market, they were attacked and chased away by the arsonists.

“This is a serious offence and government will not condone the action of these persons, as anyone found culpable will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Relevant stakeholders are being rallied around to carry out the investigation into the incident to establish the case of arson, even as government agencies and departments responsible for emergency response are being debriefed on what transpired when they responded to the incident,” he said.

Osagie said efforts are on to ameliorate the losses suffered by traders, noting, “We will provide support to the affected traders to enable them return to their businesses.

“We are mindful that these traders would have stocked wares for the festive season. The state government will ensure they’re fully compensated.”

He reiterated the need for Edo residents to be careful and avoid actions that may lead to fire outbreak in the dry season.