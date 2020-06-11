Governor of Adamawa State, Alhaji Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, yesterday, has boasted that Edo is a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said the party had always emerged victoriously in previous elections and the forthcoming election will not be different.

He made the assertion in Benin during the party’s ward congress to elect its ad-hoc delegates for the primary in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Fitiri said with the anticedent of the party in the recent election, there was no need to fear if the party will not produce the next governor.

“I want to say without mincing word, technically, Edo is a PDP state because in the previous election, you can see our performance, we did very well, we won the presidential election here in Edo, we won two out of three senatorial seats in Edo, four or five of house of Representatives in Edo.

“So, technically, Edo is a PDP state. So, i will continue to give a pass mark for those that are holding the structure of this party.”

The governor, who doubles as the chairman of the committee, said they were in the state as assigned by the National Working Committee of the party and that they are confident in doing a thorough job.

“We are here for national assignment with the mandate from the National Working Committee for us to come and conduct a three man delegate which is a very important part of our party that will form those that will elect our gubernatorial candidate on the 19th of June for Edo 2020.

“For this assignment, like I have been rightly introduced, I am the chairman of the committee, assisted by the governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Diri Duoye who has been unavoidably absent but his deputy governor stood in for him.