The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, who was in Edo State, ahead of the National Sports Festival (NSF) to ascertain the level of preparations for the national event, has praised the Edo State Government for the turn around in facilities within a few months, adding that they have raised the bar high for hosting of sporting events in Nigeria.

He said this Friday, while speaking to journalists after he undertook an inspection of the hostel accommodation for athletes for Edo 2020 in Benin the state capital.

“We started from the stadium, we looked at a section of the stadium today. We had already looked at the other part earlier when I said it was 90% ready, when I came the last time it was just rafters for the gym, we have seen that everything is almost set, by Sunday or Monday that place will be fully ready.

“We have seen the court, Ogbe Hard Court is ready, and we have seen the main bowl itself is ready, Saturday tested the tracks by our athletes and it means that it is ready.”