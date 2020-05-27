Tony Osauzo, Benin

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has emerged as the‎ consensus governorship aspirant of a faction of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was said to have come tops after screening by a committee set up for the selection‎ process.

Other aspirants‎ who were screened alongside Ize-Iyamu are former deputy governor of the state, Dr Pius Odubu, Engr Chris Ogiemwonyi, Gen Charles Airhiavbere, Hon E J Agbonyima, Saturday Uwulekhue and Prof Ebegue Amadasun, while Solomon Edebiri was said to have voluntarily withdrawn his aspiration.

From the development, and barring any last-minute twist, Pastor Ize-Iyamu and incumbent governor Godwin Obaseki now look set to face each other for the APC governorship ticket come June‎ 22nd.

It was learnt that all the aspirants in the contest have contributed three million naira each to buy the party’s N22.5 million Nomination and Expression Interest Form for Pastor Ize-Iyamu.

Confirming Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu’s emergence as the consensus aspirant, Lawrence Okah, state secretary of the party, said‎: ‘We are going with him to pick the form now.

‘There is harmony in the family. We just have one common enemy – Obaseki should‎ go. That’s all.’