Tony Osauzo, Benin

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2016 Edo State governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday, led thousands of his political associates and supporters to dump the party and join the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benin.

This followed a motion moved by the former House of Assembly speaker, Bright Omokhodion and seconded by Festus Ebea, Emma Momoh, and Tawa Idubor.

The defectors, in their motion, cited internal wrangling and leadership failure in the PDP for their action.

Meanwhile, Edo chapter of Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has pledged support for the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The state chairman of the Association, Sunday Erhahon, who made the pledge while addressing journalists in Benin, condemned delibrate attempt by some persons to jeopardise functions of the House of Assembly and lingering attempts to deny Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, a second term.

He said Obaseki has done his best to reposition the state for dividends of democracy to flourish and queried why Obaseki’s re-election bid has become a subject of debate and political bickering when former governors in the state had second term without wrangling.

Erhahon said RTEAN remained committed to the ideals of democracy, good governance and principles of liberty as enshrined in the nation’s constitution.

Speaking shortly after, Ize-Iyamu said: “We are going into the APC with good intentions, we are not going there to join factions, we are going there to help strengthen the party and we intend to give our full allegiance to those in charge, those in authority, we will not undermine the powers that be, we will not join in any fight or name-calling but we have come with the best of intentions.

“We have no intention of throwing stones at the house we once inhabited, a house we have many friends and many associates; many of them have left to come and joins us on this journey, some for critical reasons, they remain and there are some who are still undecided but who understand why we have to go. PDP and any other political party for that matter, are not our enemies.”