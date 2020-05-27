Tony Osauzo, Benin

Former Secretary to the Edo State Government and a leading contender in the state governorship race, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, on Wednesday obtained the nomination form of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja shortly after he emerged as the consensus aspirant of the Edo State faction of the party.

He was accompanied by other aspirants including Gen Charles Airhiavbere (retd), Engr Chris Ogiemwonyi, Hon Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma in a show of solidarity and restatement of their commitment to work together irrespective of the outcome of the primary election scheduled for the 22nd of June.

In a statement released to the press through his Campaign Organization and signed by the Director of Communication and Media, Mr John Mayaki, Pastor Ize-Iyamu described his purchase of the nomination form as ‘another stride in the quest to move Edo State forward.

‘By obtaining the form today, we have formally placed our name on the party’s ballot for our internal primary next month. It is another great stride and we are thankful to the other aspirants who have joined us here today to offer support.

‘There have been efforts to cause disunity in our party and pit people against each other by those who have sadly embraced politics without principles, and are openly rebelling against the leadership of our party because they believe they have absolute power. But, as it is clear from today’s event, Edo APC is united and these deviants may have a loud voice but they don’t represent the majority.

‘Everyone here may have personal ambitions but we are bound together by the common desire to fast-track the transformation of our state through a transparent, effective, and accountable governance that will improve the living standards and social well-being of our people. And we all recognise that this cannot happen unless we dislodge the present administration that has failed this great party and the people of Edo State.

‘An accepted truth is that Edo State needs a government that is alert, proactive, and prompt; not one that has scant regard for the rule of law and seeks to gain an unfair, undemocratic advantage through the manipulation of serious matters of public health,’ the governorship aspirant stated at the event.