Mr Amayo Osadiaye, Deputy Controller, Oko Medium Security Custodial Centre, Benin, Edo, says only two mentally-deranged inmates on death row returned after the EndSARS jailbreak of Oct. 19, 2020.

Osadiaye made the disclosure on Tuesday during the visit of the state Chief Judge, Justice Esther Edigin, and members of Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee to the centre.

According to him, majority of the condemned inmates (inmates on death row) in Oko custodial centre escaped during the EndSARS invasion.

“Only two of the inmates on death row, who are mentally- ill, had voluntarily returned to the centre.

“Some awaiting trial inmates are helpful to the personnel, and some also did not escape despite the massive number of inmates in our custody.

“Although some of them have got reprieves through granting of bails, I wish to also plead for the same hands of fellowship for those still in custody or alternatively, speedy trials,” he said.

Meanwhile, the chief judge said that in spite of the protest, the judiciary had been able to move on with renewed determination to prevent a reoccurrence.

Edigin said that it was gratifying to note that many of the inmates, who had hitherto escaped, had either voluntarily returned to custody or had been rearrested by security agencies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the chief judge, however, granted bail in the sum of N250,000 and a surety in like sum to a 26-year-old Osaretin Osamudiamen, alleged of robbery and stealing.

NAN also reports that Osamudiamen has been awaiting trial since May 31, 2013.

She also granted bail to 28-year-old Onoyeode Godday, who was remanded on Sept. 27, 2012 over alleged armed robbery.

The chief judge, who has about a week to retire, also visited the Central Correctional Centre. No inmate was, however, freed there.

NAN reports that the visit of the chief judge with members of the committee forms part of their oversight functions.

The visitation, which is expected to continue on Wednesday, will end on Thursday. (NAN)