Tony Osauzo, Benin

Thirty-eight inmates from Benin and Oko Correctional Centres who escaped when hoodlums under the #EndSARS protest broke into the facilities, have been re-arrested by the police in different parts of the state after commiting various offences.

It was learnt that 25 inmates voluntarily returned to the Correctional Centres one week after the jailbreak while 187 returned following the ultimatum issued by governor Godwin Obaseki.

This brings the number of inmates at the Centres to 286 out of the 1,900 inmates who escaped.

According to a Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS) source, the police and prison officials have since mounted a large manhunt for the escapees, following the expiration of the one week ultimatum for the

fleeing inmates to return, which was later extended by another one week.

The source stated that the authorities are determined to bring back the runway prisoners and bring them back to justice, adding that the NCS has been monitoring their movement as a result of series of information on their whereabouts.

“We have a way of arresting runway prisoners. We have swung into action following the expiration of the two week ultimatum by the governor. The earlier they return on their own, the better. Those who are re-arrested will be retried and sentenced to extra seven years if convicted. It is in their own interest to return even with the expiration of the ultimatum”, he said.