From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Police Command said on Monday that operatives of the Command have rearrested two of the suspects who escaped from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) facility on New Year’s Day.

Police spokesman Chidi Nwabuzor disclosed this in a press statement made available to reporters in Benin City.

Nwabuzor said the number of suspects reported to have broken out from the SCID facility has been overstated on social media, far more than the 10 who actually escaped, and that two have been rearrested.

The statement reads:

‘The Edo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that ten suspects escaped on the 1st of January, 2021 at about 0245hrs (2:45 am), out which two have been re-arrested and brought back to custody.

‘The figure is not as being maliciously and falsely speculated on social media.

‘That eight (8) of the suspects were detained on the order of court, in summary; stealing – 1, Murder- 1, Cultism-3, Robbery-3, while the other two (2) were under Police investigation for stealing.

‘It is worthy to note that the quick mobilization and response of officers curbed further escape of the suspects,’ the police spokesman said.

SP Nwabuzor boasted that the Command has the wherewithal and intelligence to rearrest the remaining suspects who are still on the run, whilst calling for any useful information from the public leading to their arrest, saying no stone will be left unturned in assuring that the suspects are rearrested.

Nwabuzor said the Command assures members of the public of its continued commitment to protecting lives and property of law-abiding citizens.

He added that the policemen who were responsible for the safe custody of the escaped suspects have been identified, arrested and detained for departmental disciplinary process.

He said efforts are being intensified to rearrest the remaining fleeing suspects.