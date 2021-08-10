Edo Government has commended Inner-City Innovative Hub for its innovative services, youth development, commitment to human capital and technological development in the state.

This is even as it highlighted the objectives of its technology startup project while calling on the youths to take advantage of the opportunities being offered by the tech firm.

This development was disclosed by the Focal Person, National Social Investment Programme to the Edo Governor, Osayuwamen Aladeselu, who is also the senior special adviser, Edo State Social Investment Programme, during a facility tour of Inner-City Innovative Hub, a technology firm based in Benin, the state capital.

The tech firm, which was initiated by a United Kingdom-based Edo-born tech entrepreneur, Hilton Idahosa, who is the founding chairman, enjoys the support and partnership of Edo Social Investment Programme, has commenced its inaugural startup cohort in August, with the aim of helping young entrepreneurs build and start their businesses and exposing them to investment possibilities through such avenue as mentorship, computer training boot camps in software development and multi-media skills.

The visit, according to Aladeselu, was part of her routine check and oversight to ensure tech innovation hubs in the state meet the standard requirements in training and equipping youths with tech skills and business mentorship.

The team which was received by the Chief Executive Officer, of the firm, Eghosa Igori, and his team of mentors, developers and instructors, who conducted them on tour of the entire facilities and briefed them on its mandate.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.