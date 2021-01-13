From Tony Osauzo, Benin

An Edo lawmaker elect, Dr. Washington Osifo, has filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Benin, challenging the appointment of a sole administrator for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), urging the court to declare the appointment “illegal, unconstitutional, null and void” as it negates the provision of the Act setting up the Commission.

‎The defendants in the suit No; FHC/B/CS/9/2021 are the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Senate President, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen Godswill Akpabio, the NDDC and the newly appointed sole administrator, Effion Akwa,

The plaintiff is contending that the federal government cannot appoint Akwa or any other single individual to head the Commission in the absence of a properly constituted board to run the affairs of the NDDC.

Besides, he wants the court to declare that “The act of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in appointing the 5th Defendant, Effiong Akwa as Sole Administrator of the NDDC is illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.

“A declaration that the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria cannot lawfully and constitutionally approve any budget for the NDDC or appropriate any monies to the NDDC in the absence of a properly constituted Governing Board”.

Osifo who supported his documents with an eight- paragraph affidavit and written address, ‎is also seeking an order of the court restraining the NDDC, the National Assembly from appropriating funds or approving budgets for the Commission until the Board of the NDDC is properly constituted.

He also wants “An order restraining the 5th Defendant (Akwa) from parading himself as the Administrator of the NDDC, which position is unknown to the laws setting up the NDDC”.