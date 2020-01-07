Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The member representing Oredo Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Ogbeide Ihama has denied rumours of abandoning his political party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

He said this while fielding questions from reporters during a yearly stakeholder’s meeting held at the residence of Chief Dan Orbih, the state chairman of the party in Benin City.

Ihama said he has been a PDP member since 1998 and that he has no plan of dumping his party for any other political party for any reasons.

“I am not sure where you heard that from. Oh, you called that a rumour? And if you called that a rumour, I am not aware of anything like that,” said the lawmaker.

“I have been in PDP since 1998, I am sure you are aware? So, I do not even know how any other political party looks like just now.”

A section of the media has been awash with Ihama’s alleged plan to leave the PDP for the rival APC.

Ihama is alleged to have said that since state Governor Godwin Obaseki is making his plans to move to the PDP to scuttle his chance of getting the governorship ticket in the PDP, he has also decided to go to the APC to actualize his governorship ambition.

The lawmaker said that the party does not envisage any political crisis in its forthcoming party’s congress, adding that if there is any, the party has an internal mechanism for handling it.

“You know that PDP over the years as one family, even when there is a little misunderstanding we always settle behind closed doors.

“I do not think anything will be different just now, and if there is a crisis in a political party, obviously not in the PDP, and we do not anticipate any kind,” he said.