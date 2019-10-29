Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The 14 elected members of the Edo House of Assembly have pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfil his promise of resolving the legislative face-off in the state.

They said the time for President Buhari to act is now, lamenting that having crossed the redline, Governor Godwin Obaseki has become a threat to democracy.

The Assembly members protesting governor’s inauguration of 10 out of the 24-member legislature, stressed that Obaseki cannot continue to work against the party and symbol of democracy, the legislature, without sanction.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, spokesperson of the group, Washington Osa Osifo, said it was time the president reined in the governor.

“We call on the president to remind him that the All Progressives Congress (APC) promised change. We came on the mantra of change and we must have the consciousness that people are watching. It is not the intention of Mr. President to run a government li

“Mr. President, we call on you to remember that you sent a message to the Edo parliament, yet to be inaugurated when our brothers in Bauchi visited you some months ago, you told them that the reason they were inaugurated was to defend the laws and Nigeria constitution. That to subscribe to illegality would be a very wrong thing to do and through them, you sent us a message that they should be men of honour. You sent another message to us that immediately your cabinet is inaugurated, the first assignment for your Attorney General and Minister of Justice will be to look at the situation in Bauchi and Edo states with a view to resolving them.

“In your words, you said: ‘I will summon the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to see to it that these wrongs are made right. The issue is that this madness in Edo must be corrected.”