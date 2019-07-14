Tony Osauzo, Benin

Lawmakers-elect of the Edo State House of Assembly, who are yet to be sworn in and some of their colleagues already sworn in, have denounced and dissociated themselves from an impeachment notice on the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, currently being circulated on social media.

In a press statement signed by one of the lawmakers-elect and former speaker of the House, Victor Edoror, and 13 others, they said: “The document is fake, treacherous, insipid and a calculated attempt to smear our names for standing on the path of truth.

“In the first place, members of the public would have noticed that, two of the names mentioned in the fake document, Hon Nosayaba Okunbur, and Chief Sunday Ojiezele, are with the governor in Benin. In fact, Hon Nosayaba Okunbor has done a public disclaimer to that effect. It is also clear that, members-elect cannot impeach a governor.

“The most questionable aspect of the document is the fact that it was typed on an All Progressives Congress, APC, letterhead, but the cheap criminals cleverly made the heading invisible.

“Again, we want to make it abundantly clear that, our condemnation of the nocturnal kangaroo inauguration that was carried out in Edo State House of Assembly, that all lovers of democracy, the world over have also joined us to condemn, is due to the fact that, we only want the proper, and right thing done; and any speaker that eventually emerges from a transparent inauguration, will work harmoniously with the governor of the state.

“Finally, we are not surprised at the appearance of a fake document on social media, as those behind the nocturnal, shameful and kangaroo inauguration, are capable of doing anything to give us a bad name so as to whip up the public sentiment to support their infamous actions”, the statement said.