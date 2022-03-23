From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, said the party will field in its best eleven, with the view of winning in the forthcoming local government election in the state.

Barr Peter Uwadia, state, Publicity Secretary of the party, disclosed this while fielding questions from newsmen in Benin City as regards the preparedness of the state government in conducting the said election.

Barr. Uwadia said whenever the state government is ready to conduct the election, APC as a party is ready and it is sure of winning.

“Anytime the government of the day is ready to conduct the local government election, I can assure you we will field our best eleven and our best eleven will capture the results for us.

” We have the capacity, we have the men that have the wherewithal to win elections in Edo”, he said.

Uwadia said the state government will be taking the citizens of the state for granted if the local government election is conducted without being appropriated for in the year’s budget.

“The money required to conduct the local government election must be voted for and contained in the yearly budget.

” I invite the Edo people to take a copy of the budget of 2022 and read from the beginning to the end to see if there is anywhere in the budget that the local government election was budgeted for.

“The tax payers money cannot be spent without it being budgeted for.

“So, if the governor is thinking of spending our money without being budgeted for, Edo people will ask him questions and that will be an anti-constitutional attitude of a governor because the constitution provides that every money of the tax payers that is to be spent, must be budgeted for.

“Edo State government has not budgeted for that election”, he alleged.