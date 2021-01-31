From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

State chairman of the Action Alliance, (AA), Edo State chapter, Engr Israel Iyobosa, yesterday, called on the federal and the state government to provide a level playing field for all political parties participating in the forthcoming local government election in the state.

He made the call while addressing newsmen shortly after the party’s Congress in Benin City.

Engr Iyobosa said if a level playing field is given to various political parties in the state, there is the possibility for smaller political parties to equally produce councillors and chairmen in some local government areas adding that the idea of the winner takes all should be jettisoned.

“There are areas where our strengths are very high and as we speak now, people are already showing interest to contest on the election on the platform of AA.

“And if the election is free and fair, we are sure of producing some councillors, and some chairmanship positions. If election as I said is not as it were in the years past where the ruling party takes it all, if they are going to be fair, we are sure of taking so many positions”, he said.

He said the AA as a political party in the state, has become a sought after in the recent times and that they have embarked on a membership drive to enable it wrestle power from the major political parties in the state.

“It has been quite rough but by the grace of God, we have always sailed through. Before the caretaker committee was setup, we have a lot of issues in the party, the national came to resolve and normalised. I first emerged as the caretaker committee before this Congress. So far so good, we moving towards the promises land.

“Before now, it has been a very docile and a sleeping party, with our emergence even at the caretaker committee level, we have succeeded in improving on the membership drive of the party. You can see that the hall is filled to a capacity and we are not resting but working harder”, he said.

“Membership drive is one of our mission for this year and of course, eventful participation in the forthcoming election”, he said.