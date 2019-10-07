The Edo State Joint Account and Allocation Committee (JAAC) has declared N3.112 billion as the total allocation accrued to the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state from the Federation Account for the month of September and shared in October 2019.

Chairman, Oredo Local Government Area, Hon. Jenkins Osunde, said this at the end of the monthly JAAC meeting, presided over by Governor Godwin Obaseki, at Government House, in Benin City.

He explained that the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the month of September was N224,656,022 which rose by 21.1 per cent compared to the IGR recorded in the month of August.

Osunde noted that the total salaries for teachers and non-teachers under the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) was N921, 344, 574, while local government pension fund contribution stood at N439,860,551.

He said N100 million was set aside for payment of pension arrears, adding, “Net allocation to LGAs stands at N1,322,823,710 while the total amount transferred to LGAs stands at N1, 307,263,455.”

Osunde, who is also chairman, Edo chapter of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), noted that total deduction from the LGAs was N1,789,227, 367 while funds for Ward Development Committees gulped N10 million.