From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A mechanic village which targets creating no fewer than 1,000 direct jobs is being built in Sabongida community in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

A group of western investors led by Mr. Christopher Ojo, who are initiators of the project, said the mechanic village upon completion, would be a one-stop shop for all forms of vehicle spare parts and repairs.

Ojo while giving insight on the project, said it would be completed in 2023 and would take pressure away from the local government councils, the highest employers of labour in the locality.

Besides, he said the project would stop unnecessary travels for vehicles spare parts and repairs outside the state.

He appealed to Edo government to create the enabling environment for the success of the project, adding that its ultimate beneficiaries would not only be people from Owan axis, but Edo North and Edo Central, Kogi State and even the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“The motivation is simply to make Owan an economic hub. Owan is sandwiched between Esan and Etsako, these communities have higher institutions of learning and other economic catalysts. Owan, despite its strategic location has always had the short end of the stick.

“Our partners are group of young western investors who are enthusiastic about boosting the economic activities of our homeland. The project is projected to create over 1,000 direct jobs. The area we need government assistance is to create enabling environment and facilitate tax breaks”, he said.