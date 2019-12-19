Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Enogie (Duke) of Ukhiri community in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, Godwin Aigbe, is currently in coma after he was attacked by hoodlums, who also reportedly injured several other persons.

Following the attack, Aigbe is said to have been rushed to an undisclosed hospital in Benin, where he is receiving treatment.

The attackers were said to have stormed his palace in a suspected reprisal and used several weapons to inflict injuries on him.

The Enogie had earlier this year been abducted by gunmen.

Witnesses said the attackers shot at Aigbe, stabbed him severally and used plank to break his bones, as well as destroyed five cars in his house. It was learnt that Aigbe has been at loggerheads with Ulegun community over 222 hectares of land, which led to cold war between the two communities since 1975.

Younger brother to the injured Enogie, Sylvester Aigbe, yesterday urged security agencies to investigate the attack on his brother especially the alleged complicity of some policemen. He said he was called on Monday night that his brother was attacked and had to rush down.

Narrating how the attack was carrie out, a member of the community, Osayande Okhuarobo, said they were at the palace waiting to celebrate Igue festival when they saw people running to the palace.

He said the people running from the attack said the attackers came from neighbouring community in two groups.

“Women were cooking and we were outside the canopies. Later, we saw people running towards us, saying boys from Ulegun have destroyed some houses. The hoodlums came and chased us away. A tent outside the palace was burnt. The Enogie called the police and the boys were chased away by the police. We were surprised they came back 30 minutes later and shot sporadically at the palace,” Okhuarobo said.

Another witness, who was with the Enogie inside the house, Osagie Henry, said a tear gas canister was fired inside the house and they thought the palace had been set ablaze. He said the Enogie ran out and the boys went after him.

Osagie stated that he ran to the policemen at the checkpoint to inform them about the attack but they refused to follow him.

A visitor to the Enogie, Ogbomo Osaigbovo, said he drove the injured Enogie to the hospital but the police declined to provide security.

Spokesman for the Edo police command, Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the attack and denied reports that the Enogie is dead.

He said efforts were on to arrest the perpetrators.