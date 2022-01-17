From Tony Osauzo

‎A petty trader and a mother of a 16 year-old girl, Mrs Peace Aizoba, has cried out over a fresh attempt by some persons to traffic her daughter, Favour Aizoba to Kenya in search of greener pasture after she escaped from Mali where she was earlier forcefully trafficked to.

Favour, a Junior Secondary School (JSS) student in Benin City, Edo State, was said to have in June 2021, kidnapped in a commercial bus popularly known as ‘tuke tuke’ on her way back from school along with other girls.

She was trafficked to Mali where she was recruited into prostitution by her traffickers before her miraculous escape after two months in their captivity.

Narrating their ordeal in tears yesterday in company her daughter, 45 year-old mother of Favour, told Journalists in Benin that after her daughter’s horrible experience another suspected trafficker that attends the same church with her daughter known as (Joel ) is mounting pressure on her to be trafficked again and called on the authorities to come to her help.

She disclosed that the renewed attempt has been reported to the Police Area command in Benin City.

She explained that upon her daughter’s eventual escape last year from Mali, she was discovered to be pregnant with twins which she lost after complications arising from the pregnancy.

“After my daughter returned last year, we went for a medical test and scan. We discovered that she was pregnant with twins. We were worried how can she give birth to a child we don’t know the father because she was raped at the same time. I told the doctors I don’t want abortion because it is against my religious belief.

“At one point, she kept complaining of pain and the doctors said it was conception pain which persisted. She eventually gave birth at the Central Hospital prematurely to twins. We were asked to take the mother and baby to University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), where the babies could be kept in an incubator.

“On getting there, we were told that the incubators were filled so we were referred to Modic Hospital where the babies were pronounced dead. My daughter almost lost her life.

“As if that was not enough, another person is luring my daughter, this time to travel to Kenya. He has been pestering her with calls. We have him recorded and have reported the matter to the Police for action”, Mrs.‎ Aizoba added.

Her daughter, Favour, on her part, said the man asking her to travel with him to Kenya is a member of their church and on a mission to recruit other young girls for his boss who is said to be based in the East African country.‎