Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said that the state must adopt a new security plan to curb the rising spate of insecurity following #EndSARS protest. He said this during a thanksgiving service in Benin organized for his second term inauguration.

He said nobody was much concerned about the current security situation in the state than himself. Obaseki said: “We have come to the point that we must now secure ourselves. We can no longer continue to wait for help from anywhere, let us do what we can.

“It is bad enough if citizens are killed, but the worry is that when people attacked and kill the police with impunity, when they finish doing that, they will come back to kill the citizens. We must now adopt security plans in our religion centres, schools and communities.”

Obaseki disclosed that the state would be investing in intelligence gathering by putting up a system that will make the citizens to be giving out information.

He said that his administration had completed a design of its own correctional facility, stressing that the construction would soon start.