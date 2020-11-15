He said this during a Thanksgiving Service in Benin organized for his second term inauguration.

He said nobody is much concerned about the current security situation in the state than himself.

“We have come to the point that we must now secure ourselves. We can no longer continue to wait for help from anywhere, let us do what we can.

“it’s bad enough if citizens are killed, but the worry is that when people attacked and kill the police with impunity, when they finish doing that, they will come back to kill the citizens.

“We must now adopt security plans in our religion centres, schools and communities”, governor added.

He said he is constrained as a government, adding “I called the Inspector General of police, Mohammed Adamu, that I am worried that your men are being killed but we are still waiting for response”.

Obaseki disclosed that the state will be investing in intelligence gathering by putting up a system that will make the citizens to be giving out information, adding that his administration has completed a design of its own correctional facility, stressing that the construction we will soon start.

Earlier, the Catholic Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Benin, Rev. Augustine Akubeze, during his homily, urged the governor to remain humble and be magnanimous in victory.

He said Edo people are expecting good infrastructural development, security among others in his second tenure.

Also Speaking, Rev. Felix Omobude, President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), assured the governor that the church is with him, adding that they are aware of his good mind towards Edo people.