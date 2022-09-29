From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), yesterday, empowered 12 victims of human trafficking with hair dressing and sewing machine equipment in Edo state with the view of reducing unemployment and making them self-sufficient .

Speaking during the empowerment, the Edo State NAPTIP Commander, Bar. Nduka Nwanene, said the empowerment is to ensure that the victims have a means of livelihood in order not to involve in trafficking again.

The victims who were were trained in hair dressing and tailoring were empowered with dryers and their accessories as well as sewing machines and their accessories.

“NAPTIP is not only arresting and prosecuting human traffickers but also takes care of victims’ welfare. So, empowerment is central to our activities and crucial to addressing human trafficking.

“Our Director General, Fatima Waziri-Azi, believes that when survivors are empowered, they would be meaningfully engaged and would be able to take care of themselves and their families and also become employers of labour.”

According to him, empowerment is capital intensive, adding that more empowerment would also coming from its partners like International Organization for Migration, among others.

He advised the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the equipment and not sell them off as it is meant to uplift their lives, lamenting some past beneficiaries had sold off the equipment given to them to earn a living.

“Our DG said these equipments are yours, she want to see that survivors who have been empowered are doing well in their businesses.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Courage Aimienwoma, commended NAPTIP for the empowerment and promised to make judicious use of the equipment and also become employers of labour.