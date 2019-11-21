Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The new Commissioner of Police deployed to the Edo State Police Command, CP Lawal Tanko Jimeta, yesterday, said he would be firm in carrying out his duty in order to ensure the safety of lives and property of the citizens of the state.

He also promised to be fair, humane and observe the rights of the people of the state.

Tanko gave the charge when taking over as the 41st Commissioner of Police of the Edo State Police Command.

“I am here in Edo not only as the command’s CP but as a good friend to all the people of Edo.

” My predecessor has achieved a lot but I am promising that I will follow suit. I will follow suit to ensure that this great state, very important state in this country is well secured, well protected against criminal elements and hoodlums.

“I assured you sir and the entire good people of this state that I will be fair, I will be humane, but I will be firmed in undertaking my duty.

“I will also ensure that the human rights of everybody is protected in this state”, the new CP emphasized.

Earlier, the outgoing Commissioner of Police, CP Danmallam Mohammad said he has absolute confidence that the new CP posted to the state will do better than him owing to his vast knowledge of policing.

Danmallam solicited for the support of all stakeholders for the new CP to succeed in his duty in the state.