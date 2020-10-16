Edo State Government and Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), yesterday, met with community leaders and other stakeholders from Urora and Gapiona in Benin City to seek the collaboration and support of the communities in ensuring the timely completion of erosion control projects in the areas.

Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability and Chairman, Edo State NEWMAP Steering Committee, Mr. Alex Oleije, at the one-day training and sensitisation programme for stakeholders, urged the benefiting communities to cooperate with the contractors handling the erosion projects in the areas to ensure speedy completion.

Oleije said the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led government was committed to tackling the issue of flooding in the state to alleviate the suffering of the people.

The commissioner said the government would not relent on its efforts at alleviating the plight of its citizens in flood-prone areas, noting that all those whose property were affected in the course of the project have been compensated.

The project coordinator, Edo NEWMAP, Mr. Tom Obaseki, said it became necessary to engage the communities and stakeholders where the projects would be sited to ensure cooperation that will lead to a successful completion of the projects.