The Edo State chapter of the labour union which include the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) among others, made their position known in a peaceful protest in Benin City.

The protesters, brandished placards of various inscriptions that read thus “Datti Muhammad, don’t destabilise Nigeria and El-Rufai, agent of anarchy”.

Addressing the protesters at the Edo State House of Assembly premises, state chairman of the NLC, Sunny Osayande, said they decided to join their colleagues nationwide to protest against the bill seeking to transfer the National Minimum Wage from the Exclusive Legislative list to the Concurrent legislative list.

He said the implications of the bill include, “license for state governors to drag the country back to the era of ridiculous slave wages which in the past had precipitated multifarious industrial crises in different parts of the country.

“The exponential creation and expansion of a community of the working poor with all the attendant consequences for socioeconomic cohesion, stability and progress, and it could lead to the exclusion of the private sector (both organised and unorganised) from the concept, rationale and logic of a national minimum wage, yet, it is in this informal sector that horrendously unfair labour practices take place.

“We write to inform the honourable speaker that a private member bill moved by honourable Garba Datti Mohammed representing Sabon Gari federal constituency of Kaduna state and sponsored by a few governors was on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, rushed through first and second readings.

“The bill seeks the transfer of the National Minimum Wage from the Exclusive Legislative list to the Concurrent legislative list. Currently, the bill has been referred to the Ad-hoc committee on constitution review.

“When presented to your state House of Assembly, we appeal to you to intervene to guide the members of the House and refuse assent.

While receiving the protesters at the state House of Assembly, the Clerk of the House, Audu Omogbai, said he would convey their message to the speaker.

“I am sure he will key into this your aspiration. He has traveled to Port Harcourt for official assignment and he asked me to receive this letter”, he said.