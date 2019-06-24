Tony Osauzo, Benin

Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo North senatorial district, have applauded the emergence of Frank Okiye as speaker of the state House of Assembly.

The Edo North APC leaders, led by Rev. Peter Obadan, gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to Governor Godwin Obaseki at Government House in Benin City.

Obadan commended Governor Obaseki for supporting the choice of the Deputy Speaker, Yekini Idiaye, who hails from Edo North, and lauded the governor for ensuring a good working relationship with his deputy, Philip Shaibu, who also hails from Edo North, noting that the APC leaders in the senatorial district were strongly behind the deputy governor.

He noted that the leaders were already working on the nomination list for appointment into various vacancies in the state’s boards.

Governor Obaseki said most decisions taken by his administration were with the knowledge of the leadership of Edo State APC, adding that the state government is working closely with the party to ensure that the APC’s ideals are entrenched in the state.

“We are doing so much and it will be sad if those of you who helped us get into power are not benefitting the way you should. There are lots of economic and agricultural programmes we have embarked on. We want party members to key into them.

“We are in government to serve all Edo people and not only our members, but because you put us in position, you should have the privilege to know what we are doing and take better advantage,” he said.

Obaseki urged the leaders of the APC in the state to kick-start monthly ward and unit meetings where they would discuss opportunities and work as a team.

Meanwhile, Benin Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BENCCIMA) has commended Obaseki on infrastructure development and reforms in ease-of-doing-business.

BENCCIMA President, Helen Odemwingie, gave the commendation during a meeting with the governor at the Edo Production Centre in Benin. She said rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads across the state by the Obaseki-led administration has improved access to business premises and eased transportation of goods within and outside the state. Odemwingie said elimination of stringent conditions and multiple taxations on businesses and ease in the acquisition of land for agriculture with the ban on the activities of Community Development Associations (CDAs) are laudable achievements recorded by the administration.