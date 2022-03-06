From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the 10 wards of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, have called on the people of Edo North Senatorial District to persuade former National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to contest for the senatorial seat in 2023.

The leaders who made the call in a statement shortly after their meeting in Igarra on Saturday expressed their readiness to form a “pressure group within the party, APC, to impress it on our national leaders and former Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to contest to represent Edo North senatorial district as our Senator in the 2023 general elections”.

One of the leaders Mr. D. O Lawani said: “We will mobilize support for our pragmatic and progressive political leader, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to contest for Edo North’s senatorial seat in 2023 to replicate what he achieved as a governor in the state at that level.

“We are very passionate about this, especially the development of our senatorial district – the advancement and growth of Edo North.”

Speaking in the same vein, another leader, Hon. Henry Ola Ekundayo, said “Adams Oshiomhole should be encouraged to aspire to the highest political position in Edo North as a demonstration of our appreciation for all that he has done and for him to continue as our torchbearer at the center and state level.

“We need our best this time around, Oshiomhole comes with experience and connections. Oshiomhole is vibrant and matured. Oshiomhole is not a novice when it comes to the question about the unity of Nigeria, Edo state and Afenmai, neither is he a backbencher. Oshiomhole is a leader and an organizer. Oshiomhole has the clout and political capital. Oshiomhole is not a hard sell and Oshiomhole has electoral value. We cannot afford to waste this quality of a person. We need him to serve us once more.

“These were the issues for consideration today in our Igarra meeting. We therefore call on every Edo North sons and daughters to appeal to our national leader, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to please come and rescue us by contesting the Edo North 2023 senate”, Ekundayo stated.

On his part, Hon. Sunday Aliu, also an APC leader in Akoko Edo, said “we believe he is the best person for now to represent the district and also unite the people as one. Oshiomhole has the capacity to refocus the party in Edo North and galvanize its members towards the 2024 governorship election in the state. It’s an appeal we must all make for him to see reasons with us.”