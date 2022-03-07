From Tony Osauo, Benin

Less than 24 hours after APC leaders from the 10 wards of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State called on former National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, to run for the Edo North senatorial seat, another local group which calls itself ‘Team Alimikhena’ declared their support for the third term bid of the senator representing Edo North in the senate, Francis Alimikhena, insisting that they would not support any first time aspirant from the Etsako axis of the senatorial district.

Arising from the meeting called by John Oba, which had attendees from the ten wards in the Local Government Area, the group resolved through a motion moved by Madam Cordellia Iyogun and seconded by Hon Oguma Omeiza that ‘the third term bid of Distinguished Sen. Alimikhena is well deserved in view of his giant strides in Edo North and for which Akoko Edo has benefited immensely.

‘Members emphasized that Akoko-Edo will tolerate Senator Alimikhena’s 3rd term bid because of his unprecedented achievements but will never support any other candidate from Etsako for a fresh term.

‘Members believe that the Senator’s scorecard, leadership qualities, accessibility, generosity and popularity will be the selling point to Edo North voters in 2023,’ the group added.