Agbede Market Women Association, comprising rice sellers, gar, yam, clothes, meat, perishable and non perishable produce, have come together to drum support for Senator Francis Alimikhena’s re-election in next month’s general election.

In their words: “Alimikhena didn’t forget his people after election. His gate is always open to receive and listen to problems of market women and traders. SAlimikhena is not a diaspora senator who cannot be approached. After due comparison between him and the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate in the senatorial race, we unanimously agreed, as traders, to give our support to the man who has never broken his promises. Our distinguished senator, we want to thank you for providing fertilisers for our farmers and giving financial support for traders. We are gathered here, today, to say thank you.”

National President of the Agbede Market Women Association, Hajia Aminetu, who was speaking in Agbede Etsako Central Local Government Area, in an enlarged gathering of traders, on Sunday, said the purpose of the gathering was to reaffirm their support and unalloyed loyalty to the dreams and aspirations of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and to reassure the senator representing Edo North of the total support and block vote of the Agbede market women.

According to her, the people of Agbede have not been neglected by the APC administration, and “it behooves on all of us to encourage a working government for the benefit of our people and overall development of Agbede.

“Our son, Gani Audu, who is the APC state House of Assembly candidate, has also not failed us. The oracle of development, Alimikhena, has exceeded the expectations of the Agbede people with his massive infrastructure and development initiatives. We have no other candidates than the APC candidates.”

On his part, Alimikhena, who said he was overwhelmed by the huge crowd and show of love and support for his candidacy, assured the market women of more development initiatives and financial support, to encourage them in their individual businesses. “My second tenure will be development all the way; and I’ll make traders the centre of our development plan.