From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State Government has said that it will not cede any part of the state’s land for cattle grazing.

It stressed that its position on the matter was clear and has not shifted since it insisted that it would not cede its land to herdsmen

A statement signed by Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, Esq., on the matter, reads:

‘Our attention has been drawn to misleading and false media reports claiming that the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has agreed to provide grazing land for herders in the state. ‘Our position on the matter of grazing land is clear and has not shifted, which is that there is no free land for grazing in Edo State. Grazing is an economic activity just like poultry and piggery or any other agricultural enterprise. The Edo State Government will not cede any land in the state for grazing. ‘The governor has continually warned against the politicizing of security issues.’

It alleged that some political actors are trying to instigate the type of killings witnessed in some states in the country just because they are embittered by the heavy loss they suffered in the political space.