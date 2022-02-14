From Tony Osauzo‎, Benin

The Edo State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), announced yesterday that it has arrested 11 illegal migrants from the Niger Republic and 10 suspected kidnappers.

The Edo State Commandant of the Corps, Mr Aniekan Udoeyop, disclosed that the suspects were arrested along the Ekpoma-Auchi road, based on intelligence and distress calls from the area.

Speaking to journalists on the arrest at the Command’s headquarter in Benin City, Udoeyop said that on February 11, the “Edo NSCDC Command received a distress call about the suspicious movement of some persons along the Ekpoma-Auchi express road.”

He explained that following the call, he promptly directed his personnel to swing into action, and in the process, the suspects were arrested, adding that investigations were still ongoing and that the illegal migrants would be returned to their country.

“We will liaise with relevant security agencies and see how they can be returned back to their country.

“We also arrested three of the main culprits who brought them in under the guise of giving them lucrative jobs.

“I will therefore advise parents to be cautious of whom they give their children out to.

“Some of these lucrative jobs these human traffickers promise are actually not there, and it’s just their ploy to modernise slavery,” the Commandant said and assured that the three suspected human traffickers would face the full weight of the law.

On the arrest of suspected kidnappers, Udoeyop explained that they were arrested with exhibits including charms, machetes and other dangerous weapons adding that the suspects also tried to utilise their charms on the personnel of the corps, but unluckily for them, their charms failed.