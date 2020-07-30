Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Edo State council, Sir Roland Osakue, yesterday, reiterated the union’s commitment in partnering Yiaga Africa in sensitizing, educating and enlightening the citizens of the state on the need for peaceful election.

He made the pledge while delivering his goodwill message at a one day interactive session with media practitioners put together by the Yiaga Africa in Benin.

Osakue said the recent clash between the All Progressives Congress, (APC) loyalists and the Peoples Democratic Democratic Party (PDP) loyalists at the Oba of Benin palace gate, made Journalists to develop cold feet in covering the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The NUJ chairman who cited vote buying as one of the new trends in the nation’s politics, said politicians who felt rigged out in the electoral process should seek redress in court rather than indulging in the act that will undermine the peace and tranquility of the citizens of the state.

Earlier, Director of Programmes, Yiaga Africa, Cynthia Mbamalu, said one of the core objectives of the NGO is to see that there is peaceful election in the state, noting that it is also their hope that there is massive turnout of voters in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.