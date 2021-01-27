From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Edo State has ordered all primary school teachers in the state to shun the February 1 resumption date proposed by the state government.

The leadership of the union gave the directive in a press statement made available to newsmen in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The statement was signed by Pius Okhueleigbe, State Chairman and Moni Mike Modesty Itua, the Assistant Secretary-General of the union.

The union had on January 12 directed all primary school teachers and school heads to embark on an indefinite strike with effect from January 18, 2021.

The union in reaction to the state government’s request to suspend the strike noted that the state government has not demonstrated any reasonable commitment to resolve the issues presented to it.

A statement, signed by DO Enakhimion, the Permanent Secretary, Establishments for Edo State, Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa, appealed to the union to suspend the ongoing strike and give considerable time to create an opportunity for the government to dialogue with it with a view to resolving the issues.

But in its response, the State Wing Executive Council (SWEC), in an enlarged meeting, resolved that the indefinite strike which started on January 18 must continue.

The statement noted that the decision to continue with the strike was because the union was convinced that it had earlier given the state government eight weeks to have its demands met before the commencement of the strike.

It added that it was no longer disposed to request for additional days from the state government.

The union unanimously agreed that dialogue/negotiation between it and Edo State Government should continue while the strike persists.

