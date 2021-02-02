From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), yesterday, defied the National Industrial Court order which restrained it from embarking on strike.

The court sitting in Benin City had on Monday in a suit filed by the state government and Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) with Suit No. NICN/BEN/04/2021, restrained the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) from proceeding on any strike action in Edo State primary schools.

But reacting to the restraining order, the state leadership of NUT, said it had not been served with any processes or documents of court injunction against its ongoing strike that commenced on January 18, 2021.

Assistant Secretary General of the NUT, Moni Mike Modesty Itua, said at the close of work on Monday, no court papers was served to the union.

“The union is not aware of any court order. It was yet to be served any court order. As far as the union is concerned the indefinite strike action is still in force;the indefinite strike action continues indefinitely.”

Teachers on the second day of the strike failed to resume at various schools visited by Daily Sun in Benin City, the Edo State capital

At Emokpae Model Primary School, along Mission Road yesterday, it was devoid of the normal hustling and bustling of academic activities as teachers did not resume fore work.

Few staff suspected to be those of the local government education authority and State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) were sighted in the school with few pupils in a classroom as well as officials of the Public Works Volunteer (PUWOV) to provide security to the staff.

At Agbado Primary School along Akpakpava road it was worse as there were no teachers and pupils in the school, except officials of the Public Works Volunteer (PUWOV).

Asoro Primary School was under lock and key, while officials of the Public Works Volunteer (PUWOV) manned the gate.

At Ogboe primary school located at First East Circular road, only officials of the Public Works Volunteer (PUWOV) were in the school.

‎