From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Following the expiration of the 21-day and 14-day ultimatum earlier issued to the Edo State Government to meet its 10-point demands, Council of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), has directed primary school teachers and school heads to embark on an indefinite strike as from Monday, January 18.

The union’s directive was contained in a communique issued at the end of its enlarged State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) on Tuesday, January 12, and signed by Pius Okhueleigbe, chairman, Moni Modesty-Itua, assistant secretary general and three others.

“All public primary school-heads and teachers in the 18 local government areas of Edo State should unfailingly embark on an indefinite strike from 12:00 am of Monday, January 18, and ensure all teaching and learning tools in their possessions are completely put in ‘off-mode’,” the union said in the communique.

It urged parents to keep their children and wards away from schools throughout the period of the strike.

The union also advised school-heads and parents to disregard any form of propaganda, blackmail, announcement, pronouncement and intimidation against the ‘lawful decisions’ from any quarter.

In addition, it called on lovers of education, well-meaning citizens and institutions in the state to prevail on the state government to meet the demands of the union.

Besides, it commended the House of Assembly Committee on Education, controller of labour, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment and the state council of the Nigeria Labour Congress for their interventionist attempts.

The union, however, expressed dismay over the nonchalant attitude of the state government by not initiating attempts at meeting with the union during the period of the ultimatums to dialogue on the issues.