From Tony Osauzo, Benin

‎Following the expiration of the 21-day and 14-day ultimatum earlier issued to the Edo State Government to meet its 10-point demands, ‎the state council of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has directed all primary school teachers and school heads to embark on an indefinite strike as from next week Monday, January 18.

The union’s directive was contained in a communique issued at the end of its enlarged State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 and signed by Pius Okhueleigbe, state chairman, Moni Modesty-Itua, Assistant Secretary-General and three others.

‘All public primary School-Heads and teachers in the eighteen local government areas of Edo State should unfailingly embark on an indefinite strike action from 12:00 am (early morning) of Monday 18th January 2012 and ensure that all teaching and learning tools in their possessions are completely put in “off-mode”,’ the communique said.

It urged all parents to keep their children and wards away from schools throughout the period of the indefinite strike.

It also advised school-heads and parents to disregard any form of propaganda, blackmail, announcements, pronouncements and intimidation against the ‘lawful decisions’ of the union for the period of the strike from any quarter.

In addition, it called on all lovers of education, well-meaning citizens and institutions in the state to prevail on the Edo state government to meet the demands of the union.

It commended the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) committee on education, Controller of Labour, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for their interventionist attempts.

The union, however, expressed dismay over the glaring and persistent nonchalant attitude of the state government by not initiating attempts at meeting with the union during the period of the ultimatums to dialogue on the issues.